THREE bodies have been found in less than a day across Malaga province in what police are calling an ‘unprecedented’ 24 hours of unexplained deaths.

The first was discovered on Sunday evening, a man found beaten and abandoned on a mountain road near Alpandeire in the Serranía de Ronda.

The second was a young man dumped by suspected narco traffickers at the fuel dock of Puerto Banus marina around midday on Monday.

And the third – a woman’s body washed up later that afternoon on the beach at Mezquitilla in Algarrobo, on the eastern Costa del Sol.

The grim sequence began on Sunday evening when drivers on the winding Ronda-to-Algeciras road spotted a man’s body lying beside a track near the mountain village of Alpandeire.

Guardia Civil officers found the victim showing clear signs of violence. Medics could only confirm death at the scene.

Within hours, the horror shifted to Marbella. At around midday on Monday, witnesses at Puerto Banus watched in disbelief as a speedboat approached the harbour fuel dock and left a man slumped on the pontoon before racing away.

Almost simultaneously, another corpse was discovered floating near the rocky breakwater at Mezquitilla beach in Algarrobo, on the eastern Costa del Sol.

The victim in this case was a woman of foreign origin. Her body, too, showed no immediate signs of what caused her death.

All three victims were taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Malaga, where autopsies will now determine how – and whether – the cases are connected.

Forensic sources say the Alpandeire victim bore violent injuries, while the other two appeared to have been abandoned or discarded rather than killed on site.

Police are keeping all possibilities open, including links to organised crime, drug trafficking or maritime smuggling, but have so far found no evidence to suggest the deaths are related.

But the rapid succession of bodies, in mountain, marina and sea, has stunned residents across the province, feeding the fears of a violent undercurrent beneath the Costa del Sol’s sun, wealth and calm.

