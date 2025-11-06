A YOUNG girl has been hospitalised in Marbella after an alleged bullying incident, with her family accusing authorities of ‘doing nothing’.

The child was pushed into school by her peers, who had been subjecting her to constant harassment, and fell onto her face causing her to suffer a nasal fracture which required emergency surgery.

This story, as shared by Marbella Sequeja Oficial, comes amid growing outrage at worrying new bullying trends across southern Spain.

Last week, hundreds of students took to Spain’s streets to protest against school bullying as part of a nationwide strike sparked by a Sevilla schoolgirl’s suicide.

Sandra Peña took her own life after suffering from constant school bullying and her death has sparked outrage as many demand new anti-bullying laws in Spain.

The recent anti-bullying march was organised by the Sindicato de Estudiantes (students’ union) and urged the management team at Peña’s school, Irlandesas de Loreto, to resign with immediate effect, and demanded that the institution has all of its public funding pulled.

These demands follow news that Irlandesas de Loreto failed to activate the relevant anti-bullying protocols when Peña informed staff of the bullying she endured.

Incidents of bullying, such as those that allegedly led to this schoolgirl’s hospitalisation and Pena’s suicide, are not uncommon.

The Fiscalia Superior de Andalucia initiated 75 reform proceedings for bullying incidents with perpetrators between the ages of 14 and 18 in 2024 – of these, the majority (62) were in Malaga.

These statistics have caused concern that school bullying is a new trend and led the Sindicato de Estudiantes to also request that thousands of psychologists and psychiatrists are recruited to schools, colleges and universities.

Reportedly the hospitalised Marbella schoolgirl attended Jose Banus de la campana nueva Andalucia and it was on site that the incident, which resulted in her having to undergo emergency surgery, occurred.

Her family have criticised the school’s lack of response to the case.

On this year’s International Day against Violence and Bullying at School, the story of the Marbella schoolgirl echoes nationwide calls for stronger anti-bullying measures across Spain.

