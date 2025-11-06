This is the most dangerous road on the Costa del Sol – which has claimed four casualties in four years

IT offers beautiful vistas of the Mediterranean Sea and is a favoured spot for thrill-seeking motorcyclists – but this road on the Costa del Sol is also the region’s most dangerous.

The stretch of tarmac in question? Kilometre point 302 of the N-340 road in Malaga, straddling the border between Nerja and Almuñecar.

That’s according to a report compiled by the European Motorists Association (AEA), which has crunched the grizzly numbers to reveal the 270 most dangerous roads in Spain.

Boffins at the AEA studied official data released by the transport ministry between 2019 and 2023 to create the list.

In those four years, kilometre point 302 has been the site of three serious accidents, resulting in four people injured or killed.

The A-77a in Alicante is the most dangerous road in Spain by number of accidents and casualties.

But the statistics also suggest the Costa del Sol is one of the safest places in Spain to drive.

Despite being top for the region, the Malaga road ranks 105th across all of Spain.

Taking the unfortunate position of top spot is kilometre 243 of the N-4a in the province of Ciudad Real, sporting a danger index a whopping 598 times higher than the national average.

The most dangerous road in terms of number of accidents and casualties in kilometre point zero of the A-77a in Alicante.

Over the four-year period studied, the road bore witness to 104 separate accidents, resulting in 150 casualties.

In 2024, 1,154 people lost their lives on Spanish roads – a 1% increase from 2023.

Some 4,634 people were injured and hospitalised, according to data from the DGT.

