6 Nov, 2025
6 Nov, 2025 @ 16:45
Father and son kidnapped man in Malaga and sent photos to the family with a ham knife against his neck over €50 cocaine debt

A FATHER and son have been sentenced by a Malaga court after being found guilty of holding a man hostage for three days as revenge for a €50 drug debt.

The twisted father-and-son duo, along with a third man who helped assist the crime, were found guilty of kidnapping and minor assault by a judge at Malaga’s provincial court.

They were each sentenced to seven years in prison, fined €360 and ordered to cough up €3,300 to the victim in compensation.

The brutal ordeal began on April 11, 2022, when the victim told the assailants that he had been mugged and could not pay back the €50 he owed for a cocaine purchase.

He was kidnapped by the trio and held in an apartment belonging to the father and son.

There, he was repeatedly beaten, leaving his face and body bruised, with the captors refusing to let him go.

In a sick act, they even sent photos and videos to his family showing a large kitchen knife against his throat before demanding a ransom payment of €1,000 to secure his release.

The man was rescued by police three days later after the victim’s brother reported the kidnapping.

Officers from the Policia Nacional arrested the trio and soon found the phone used to make ransom calls and the ham knife featured in the photos sent to the family.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Ben Pawlowski

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

