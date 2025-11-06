A MAN has been found inside a car in Marbella with a gunshot wound to the leg in the early hours of Tuesday morning — the fourth violent incident in Malaga province in less than a week.

A Policia Nacional patrol came across a suspicious vehicle in a residential area of the resort shortly after midnight.

Inside were two occupants, one of whom had been shot in the leg.

The injured man was taken to hospital, and his condition is said not to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but officers have opened an investigation and are not ruling out any lines of inquiry.

The shooting comes amid a spate of violent incidents across the Costa del Sol.

On Sunday evening, a body was discovered with multiple injuries on a dirt track near Alpandeire, north of Ronda.

The following day, another corpse was seen being dumped into the water at Puerto Banus marina by men aboard a semi-rigid speedboat before fleeing out to sea.

The Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional are now working to determine whether the deaths and the Marbella shooting are linked, with investigators not excluding a possible connection to organised crime.

It follows another gun attack in Marbella last month, when a man fired seven shots through the door of an acquaintance’s flat on Calle Roy Boston, grazing the victim’s leg before fleeing to Algeciras, where he was arrested.

The recent violence comes despite a major police crackdown that has seen seven drug-trafficking gangs dismantled in the past month, with 55 arrests and nearly 40 firearms seized.

Malaga’s provincial police chief Roberto Rodríguez Velasco this week vowed that officers ‘will not give in’ to the crime networks operating along the coast, warning: “Those who break the peace will be identified and brought before a judge, whatever it takes.”

