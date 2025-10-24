A WAVE of public outrage has exploded in Sevilla after a schoolgirl was allegedly driven to suicide – with aggressive graffiti and social media posts targeting her alleged bullies, all of whom are minors.

Messages calling the three students ‘murderers’ have been plastered across the walls of Irlandesas de Loreto school and spread widely over social media.

The addresses, names, and photos of the alleged bullies have all been included in social media posts – before the Fiscalia de Menores (Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office) has even received this information from the police.

READ MORE: Spanish youths now live at home till 30: Stay-home kids mask a structural problem that is ‘one of the four greatest threats to Spain’

Objects have been tossed into the school’s infant playground, passersby have shouted insults and children wearing the school uniform are being judged in the street – some families of students say they are embarrassed by the ridicule that their children are now facing.

What began as criticism of the school’s handling of reported bullying has escalated into a public character assassination campaign against the minors allegedly involved.

The school reported the vandalism, as did at least two families of the accused students.

In response, the Policia Nacional requested that the City Council send cleaning crews to scrub the walls clean.

Behind the messages lies a school which is in crisis – the private school is under investigation by the Fiscilia, and the Andalucian Regional Government has reported that the institution failed to activate the appropriate anti-bullying protocol.

READ MORE: Fresh crackdown on youth hostels and party boats as Mallorca targets a different profile of visitor

This failure occurred despite the victim, Sandra, reporting the bullying on two occasions – the school was made aware of the bullying last spring and did not separate Sandra from the alleged bullies until after summer.

Depending on the outcomes of pending investigations, the private school could lose its charter, warns the Regional Minister for Educational Development, Carmen Castillo.

Incidents of bullying, such as those that allegedly led to Sandra’s suicide, are not uncommon – in 2024, the Fiscalia Superior de Andalucia initiated 75 reform proceedings for bullying incidents with perpetrators between the ages of 14 and 18.

Of these, 62 were in Malaga and none were in Sevilla – although 63.3% of Sevilla’s teachers have dealt with bullying cases, according to CSIF Educacion Andalucia.

Officials are warning that the high number of students that teachers are responsible for prevents them from being able to address all the problems.

READ MORE: Spain’s kids fall three times behind their rich country counterparts – and 1990s reforms may be to blame

However, in Sandra’s case, the school was aware of the bullying issues and therefore attacks were initially aimed at the schools’ management.

As the messages began to target the alleged bullies, authorities urge the public to remember that these supposed perpetrators are minors and that while it is easy to label them, the aggressive and relentless attacks on them are turning these young people from aggressors into victims.

People can call Samaritans in Spain between 10am and midnight on FREEPHONE 900 525 100 for a confidential service in English?

If you need to talk to someone after midnight, call the low-cost UK Samaritans overseas line on 0044 330 094 5717 which operates a 24hr service.

Spain’s national suicide helpline 024 also offers a service in English

Click here to read more Sevilla News from The Olive Press.