4 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Almunecar with garage – € 455,000

Great beachfront penthouse in Almuñecar Great penthouse located in the Playa Galera development, next to Calabajio Beach, the only sandy beach in Almuñécar. In an exclusive gated community with security cameras. This is a beautiful and spacious apartment, very well maintained, with many details and a large terrace with sea and mountain views. This high-quality penthouse is located on the 5th floor (the top floor), so there are no neighbors above it. It is exterior and very bright. It consists of: an entrance hall, a living-dining room with a fireplace and access to the terrace. Part of the… See full property details

Penthouse

Almuñécar, Granada

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 455,000

