BE AWARE: Marbella’s Puente Romano hotel boss backs the Olive Press’ ‘important’ Smash the Spiking campaign 

THE boss of Marbella’s leading hotel group has stepped in to support the Olive Press’ anti-spiking campaign.

Puente Romano owner Daniel Shamoon has described it as an ‘important’ message to warn potential victims of the evils of spiking.

The father of three, who also owns Nobu and Marbella Club hotels, said the hotels take measures to prevent this from happening.

“I have heard stories of this happening in holiday destinations and luckily we have not had any serious issues.”

He continued: “We mostly have a sit down clientele and we ensure that at any bar areas, there are CCTV cameras, very obviously pointing out, so that certainly is a good deterrent.”

Currently in Antigua, where he is opening a new Nobu hotel with Hollywood star Robert De Niro, he added: “People always need to be aware of what’s going on around them.

“Campaigns like this are an important way to raise awareness.”

Our Smash the Spiking campaign was first launched in 2014 after the issue became widespread around Spain.

We relaunched it this Autumn alongside Marbella’s La Sala group, which is spearheading a new awareness campaign along the Costa del Sol.

It came after a spate of new victims came forward around the country, in particular in Madrid and Malaga.

Last issue we spoke to two young Erasmus students drugged at a nightclub in the capital, who felt the emergency services didn’t take them seriously.

La Sala’s British boss Ian Radford also revealed that he knew ‘at least 20 people’ who had become victims on the coast.

“It’s a cowardly crime and our team are being trained to look out for signs and help anyone in need,” he told the Olive Press.

Alongside an existing ‘Ask Angela’ network on the coast and under the hashtag #SafeWithSala they are launching a big awareness campaign in December in the run up to Christmas.

Have you been a victim? Do you want to support the campaign or give advice ?

