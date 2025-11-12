Budget airline Jet2 unveils new programme of flights connecting London Gatwick and Spain

UK tour operator Jet2 is to start offering flights and holidays from London Gatwick for the summer 2026 season including 11 routes to Spain.

The company said a total of 29 destinations will be served from the airport for next summer.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays already run flights and holidays from Stansted and have added departures from Luton and Bournemouth airports in recent seasons.

READ MORE:

NEW ROUTES FROM GATWICK

An announcement on the Jet2 website says: “Our continued success over the years now means we’ve now expanded to 14 UK bases – our first flights from London Gatwick airport will take off in March 2026.”

The first flight from Gatwick will depart to Tenerife on March 26, 2026, timed for the Easter holidays.

In a Stock Exchange announcement, the group said: “London Gatwick represents a key component of Jet2’s longer term growth and value creation plan and we are pleased that this valuable opportunity has arisen earlier than management’s original expectations.”

The Spanish schedule is as follows:

Fuerteventura – two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday)

Gran Canaria – two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday)

Lanzarote – two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday)

Tenerife – three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

Ibiza – two weekly services (Monday and Friday)

Mallorca – 10 weekly services (Monday, 2 x Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 2 x Saturday and 2 x Sunday)

Menorca – three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday)

Alicante/Elche – five weekly services (Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Girona – three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday)

Malaga – four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)

Reus – three weekly services (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)

Click here to read more Olive Press Travel News from The Olive Press.