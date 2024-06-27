Jet2 announces new route between the UK and the ‘coast of light’ in southern Spain

BRITISH tourists may be about to discover Spain’s largely unheralded ‘coast of light’ as Jet2 announces a raft of new flights to the region.

The birthplace of sherry, Jerez de la Frontera in Cadiz province, is set to receive direct flights to the United Kingdom starting in the summer of 2025.

The new service promises to streamline travel for British holidaymakers, offering direct routes from Manchester, Leeds, and Birmingham to Jerez airport.

Weekly flights will be available throughout the season, carrying a total of 30,000 seats in both directions.

Jerez de la Frontera is set to become the gateway to Cadiz province for British tourists

This translates to a potential influx of 15,000 British tourists to Cadiz province between May 2 and November 1, 2025, catering not only to peak summer travel but also extending into the off-peak seasons.

This move is expected to significantly boost tourism in Cadiz and its environs, including beautiful seaside towns such as Zahara de los Atunes, Conil de la Frontera, and El Puerto de Santa Maria.

The initiative has been welcomed by local and regional officials, who anticipate a substantial strengthening of the local economy and the creation of new jobs within the tourism sector.

This expansion not only promises to extend the hotel and service sector’s operating period but also aligns with Andalucia’s broader strategy to improve air connectivity and boost the regional economy.

Andalucia tourism minister Arturo Bernal said: “We are very grateful to Jet2.com and Jet2holidays for an announcement that will benefit this destination in many ways.

Cadiz’s famous cathedral

“Cadiz and Jerez are an international benchmark in terms of sun, beach, family tourism, culture, nature, landscapes, golf and gastronomy.

“The Junta is promoting a global strategy to improve air connectivity in Andalucia and the growth of Jerez airport is good news for the entire community.

“These flights will also attract British travellers in the months immediately before and after the classic summer season, thus helping to extend the opening of the hotel offer and complementary tourist services.”

Cadiz councillor German Beardo Caro added: “Jet2.com’s investment in the region is the result of months of hard work and long negotiations to attract more tourists to Cadiz.

“Since the arrival of this administration, connectivity has been a priority and the growth of British tourists has been constant.

“The news of Jet2.com’s new routes makes us look to 2025 with great enthusiasm and with the real possibility of further strengthening our economy.”

The mayor of Jerez, María Jose Garcia Pelayo hailed the impact the move will have on Jerez airport, calling it the ‘main gateway for visitors not only to the city, but to the entire province of Cadiz.’