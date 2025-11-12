RIP: Spain’s oldest woman Angelina Torres dies aged 112 

ANGELINA Torres, the oldest person in Spain, has died in Barcelona aged 112.

The supercentenarian became Spain’s oldest lady fourteen months ago following the deaths of fellow Catalan Maria Branyas, who was the world’s oldest living person until her death aged 117 last August, and Piede Loriente from Aragaon, who died aged 113 last September.

Born on March 18, 1913 in the village of Bellvis, Lleida, Angelina lived in Barcelona from an early age.

Her family home was near the Sagrada Familia – Antoni Gaudi’s gothic basilica that still remains unfinished, although a completion date has finally been penned in for next year.

Angelina had six siblings and began working as an apprentice dressmaker at a local shop aged 15, where she earned six pesetas for every 12 ties she made.

After the Spanish Civil War, she married her boyfriend, Josep Marti. They had one daughter, Merce, who is now 81 years old.

Vaig tenir el privilegi de conèixer l’Angelina Torres l'any passat. Una dona sàvia, plena de fe i bondat, molt treballadora i amb una gran fortalesa. Sempre recordaré una frase que em va dir i em va marcar molt: ens hem d’ajudar els uns als altres, amb les mans plenes, mai… pic.twitter.com/wMypUzxUI1 — Salvador Illa Roca (@salvadorilla) November 11, 2025

Angelina is a grandmother to two and great-grandmother to three children.

“I would like to be remembered as someone who has done everything she could for others, young and old, always with my arms wide open,” Angelina said in an interview last September.

Her secret to longevity? Lots of caffeine – sometimes sweetened with a dash of Bailey’s.

Catalan president Salvador Illa was among those to pay tribute to Angelina on social media.

“I had the privilege of meeting Angelina Torres last year. A wise woman, full of faith and kindness, very hardworking and with great strength,” he posted on X.

“I will always remember a phrase she said to me that marked me deeply: we must help each other, with open hands, never clenched. I promised her, so I will do just that.”

The title of Spain’s oldest living person now falls to Carme Noguera Falguera, a 111-year-old woman from Olot, Girona.

