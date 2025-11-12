Orange weather alert: Heavy rain and ‘hurricane-force gusts’ expected as Storm Claudia closes in on Spain

AN orange weather alert has been issued for parts of northwestern Spain ahead of Storm Claudia’s arrival.

According to AEMET, the state weather agency, ‘hurricane-force’ gusts of over 110km/h could strike parts of Galicia and Asturias as the third named storm of the season blows in from the Atlantic Ocean.

Up to 40mm of rain could fall in coastal areas, where authorities are also warning of tidal surges of between four and five metres.

? Jornada adversa por la borrasca Claudia. Avisos naranjas (peligro importante) ?



?? Canarias: lluvias y vientos muy fuertes en islas occidentales.



?? Península: lluvias abundantes en el oeste de Galicia y vientos muy fuertes, con rachas huracanadas, en cordillera Cantábrica. pic.twitter.com/ntldeMS7N2 November 12, 2025

Elsewhere, an orange alert for significant danger has been issued for much of the Canary Islands – just days after tidal surges claimed the lives of three people in Tenerife.

Heavy waves are expected to batter the northern coasts of Tenerife and Gran Canaria, while up to 100mm of rain could fall in just 12 hours.

The windy islands are expected to live up to their name with gusts forecast to exceed 100km/h in elevated areas.

??NOTA INFORMATIVA | Temporal de lluvia y viento en Canarias.



?? La borrasca Claudia dejará lluvias abundantes y rachas intensas de viento.



??Posibles crecidas de barrancos, caídas de ramas y objetos en alto y temporal marítimo. ¡Precaución!https://t.co/0qneNvR4U8 pic.twitter.com/objvEFlHXf — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 11, 2025

The poor weather is predicted to last until the end of the week, with a yellow weather warning extending all the way from the Basque Country to Sevilla on Thursday.

