Oldest person in Spain- aged 111- reveals there’s no great or special secret to her long life

SPAIN’S oldest person has revealed there’s no big secret about her living a long life.

She admitted though to enjoying a simple breakfast of a glass of water mixed with lemon juice and a teaspoon of sugar.

Angelina Torres Vallbona, 111, lives in a flat in the Barcelona area and claims she has never fallen ill.

READ MORE:

ANGELINA AT 111

She became Spain’s oldest person after last November’s death of Piedad Loriente from Aragon at the age of 113.

Angelina will celebrate 112 years on March 18.

She admits her longevity might have been helped by taking long walks and being ‘friends with everyone.

The veteran has been described as an ‘angel’, but she disagrees.

“I am no angel, I like to get on with everyone,” Angelina stated.

She revealed that she often feels a deep sense of empathy for those less fortunate than herself.

The 111-year-old noted that she ‘had many friends’ who ‘loved me a lot’, and that she ‘laughed a lot’ and ‘enjoyed my family’.

Angelina has two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren which she described as ‘handsome’ and had a ‘good time’ with them last Christmas