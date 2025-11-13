3 bedroom Villa for sale in Altea with pool – € 791,000

This elegant villa has a classical architecture inspired by the traditional Italian villas. It is located in Las Palmeras, a prestigious area nearby Altea, known for its stunning views over the coastline and the Bernia mountain, and is located 2 km from the sea. The villa, located on a 1300m2 plot, offers a large and beautiful garden and an 87m2 pool area with privacy. The villa has an interior surface of 412m2, and comprises a spacious and welcoming living area with chimney, 3 elegant bedrooms, 4 bathrooms with Italian style ceramics, a large and fully equipped kitchen, heating and air… See full property details

Villa

Altea, Alicante

3 beds 4 baths

€ 791,000

