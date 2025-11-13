13 Nov, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Nov, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Altea with pool – € 791,000

by
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Altea with pool - € 791

This elegant villa has a classical architecture inspired by the traditional Italian villas. It is located in Las Palmeras, a prestigious area nearby Altea, known for its stunning views over the coastline and the Bernia mountain, and is located 2 km from the sea. The villa, located on a 1300m2 plot, offers a large and beautiful garden and an 87m2 pool area with privacy. The villa has an interior surface of 412m2, and comprises a spacious and welcoming living area with chimney, 3 elegant bedrooms, 4 bathrooms with Italian style ceramics, a large and fully equipped kitchen, heating and air… See full property details

Villa

Altea, Alicante

  3 beds

  4 baths

€ 791,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Altea with pool - € 791,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain locks down poultry farms to avoid spread of avian flu by migrating birds
Previous Story

Spain locks down poultry farms to avoid spread of avian flu by migrating birds

Spain locks down poultry farms to avoid spread of avian flu by migrating birds
Previous Story

Spain locks down poultry farms to avoid spread of avian flu by migrating birds

Latest from Featured Property

Related Articles

Go toTop