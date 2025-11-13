13 Nov, 2025
13 Nov, 2025 @ 12:00
Spain locks down poultry farms to avoid spread of avian flu by migrating birds

Spain locks down poultry farms to avoid spread of avian flu by migrating birds

SPAIN has ordered the lock down of all poultry in the country to contain the spread of avian flu.

The decision expands on restrictions introduced last week by the Ministry of Agriculture which ordered poultry in designated high-risk areas to be kept indoors.

Some 1,200 municipalities had been affected.

It follows a rise in bird flu outbreaks across Europe, with 139 cases reported since July, and 14 in Spain, half of them in the Castilla y Leon region.

“The measure has been taken following an increased risk of the disease entering Spain in the last week,” the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Avian flu is a disease caused by the influenza A virus, which primarily affects birds but can sometimes affect mammals including humans.

Humans can only become infected after prolonged close contact with infected birds with symptoms varying from mild to severe, including fever, diarrhea, and coughing.

Two farm workers in Spain contracted avian flu in 2022.

During the last month, the number of avian flu outbreaks in poultry and wild birds in central and northern Europe has increased ‘significantly’.

These are countries from which a large number of migratory birds move towards Spain with the upcoming arrival of winter.

The ministry believes there is a ‘clear risk of contagion’ from wild birds to farms where breeding is carried out in the open air.

The new order extends to all farms, including organic and small-scale producers, to prevent contact with migratory birds that could spread the virus.

It also bans keeping ducks and geese with other poultry, using untreated surface water, and holding bird fairs or exhibitions.

The measure prohibits the rearing and keeping of poultry and other captive birds in the open air, although where this is not possible, authorities may authorise the keeping of poultry in the open under a number of conditions.

Where the farm cannot be confined, authorities can permit the placement of aviary fabrics or any other device that prevents the entry of wild birds.

That’s provided that poultry is fed inside the premises or in a refuge that prevents wild birds getting in and making contact with food or water intended for poultry.

