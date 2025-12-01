YOU would think being a lookalike of Hollywood legend Richard Gere would be a cause for celebration.

After all, the dashing Pretty Woman star, now aged 76, was once named the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ by People magazine.

But it can also come with drawbacks – as one white-haired man with a striking resemblance to the American actor found out when he visited a hospital in southern Spain.

Dozens of patients and nurses were gathered at the entrance of Virgin de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia on Friday afternoon, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Golden Globe award-winning star.

Personal sanitario y público en general 'asaltan' con grabaciones y alboroto a un señor de pelo blanco al que confunden con Richard Gere, que está previsto que acuda como copresidente de @GereFoundation a la puesta de la primera piedra del Gimnasio Pediátrico de @FundAladina en… pic.twitter.com/JhVLDvkT9G — Onda Regional (@ORMurcia) November 28, 2025

Gere – a former husband of stunning supermodel Cindy Crawford – was in town to open a pediatric gym at the hospital for children suffering with cancer as part of his work with the Gere Foundation.

He was also chosen to turn on the city’s Christmas lights, adding a serious sprinkle of celebrity to the event in Plaza Circular.

But his adoring fans celebrated prematurely when another white-haired man strolled into the hospital.

Many whipped out their mobile phones to take a snap – only for the surprised Spaniard to admit he wasn’t actually the popular Hollywood heartthrob.

