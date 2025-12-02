Watch out on the roads: Spain gives Tesla green light to test unmanned cars all over the country without restrictions

ELON Musk’s car brand Tesla has been handed a significant boost after the government approved tests of its self-driving vehicles on Spanish roads – without a human onboard.

The move makes Spain the main European testing ground for Tesla’s total driving automation system, known as FSD.

Over a dozen Tesla vehicles will now begin nationwide testing in real conditions, with no restrictions on time, traffic, location or routes used.

Onboard safety operators will be optional and remote monitoring will be allowed under the terms of the test deal, which lasts until November 2027.

Tesla sales have continued to dip across Europe despite an uptick in the total number of new EVs hitting the roads. Credit: Cordon Press

But Tesla sales in Spain are continuing to slow down, according to data released by industry group ANFAC on Monday – as European drivers shun the American company in favour of other models.

New Tesla car sales dipped 8.75 per cent in November to 1,532 vehicles compared to the same month in 2024, despite an overall increase of around 103 per cent in the total number of new electric vehicles (EVs) registered.

That reflects a European-wide trend with many would-be buyers turning their backs on Tesla and Musk after the latter’s involvement in President Trump’s re-election campaign and controversial political statements on his social media network, X.

Sales have fallen 58 per cent in France and 49 per cent in Denmark despite growth in the overall EV market.

