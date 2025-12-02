Anti-ageing cream heist as €500k of cosmetics are stolen while lorry driver snoozed in his cab on the Costa Blanca

FIVE people have been arrested after nearly €500k of anti-ageing cream was stolen from a lorry in Alicante while the driver was asleep.

The shipment has still not been found by the Policia Nacional who are trying to see if other people were involved in the heist.

The Italian lorry driver parked up for the night of October 20/21 on an Alicante industrial estate.

When he woke up in the morning, he discovered that his cargo had disappeared.

The merchandise consisted of 25,680 bottles of anti-ageing cream valued at €479,265.

It was part of an international shipment being handled by an Alicante logistics firm.

The facial creams came from a company in Aldaia(Valencia) and were destined for Portugal.

The driver told police that he checked that the security lock was properly in place before bedding down for the night at 11pm.

His slumber in the cab was not disturbed when the robbers struck by removing the lock.

Security and traffic cameras built up a picture of what happened with two stolen vehicles being used in the robbery.

One was a van used by the thieves to transport the stolen facial cream and the other was a car which was used to carry out surveillance.

The camera footage showed that the van made three trips and it only took about 10 minutes to load it up with the boxes of facial cream.

The stolen van was found a few days later some 50 kms away in Callosa de Segura, and the car was subsequently identified and recovered.

The ensuing investigation led to the identification and arrest five people involved in the robbery- all of whom have been bailed.

