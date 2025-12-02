Christmas is the perfect time to visit this town on Spain’s northern coast crammed full with UNESCO and Historic-Artistic sites

IF you are dreaming of a Christmas escape that feels like stepping into a storybook, you just cannot go wrong with Santillana del Mar – a jewel on Spain’s northern coast that transforms into a magical winter wonderland each Christmas.

Once named the best village to visit in December by prestigious travel magazine National Geographic, this charming Cantabrian village mixes history, fairy-tale architecture and festive spirit for a holiday break unlike any other.

Cobblestone streets, centuries-old stone houses with wooden balconies and a medieval centre that is practically a live museum – everything in Santillana del Mar feels like history suspended in time.

The crown jewel is the Collegiata de Santa Juliana, a Romanesque church from the 12th century. With its sturdy stone facade, carved arches, and serene cloister, it offers up a perfect snapshot of medieval Spain – and inside, the quiet beauty of sculpted capitals and timeless architecture offer a peaceful counterpoint to the village’s festive Christmas bustle.

But Santillana is also dotted with stunning Renaissance-erabuildings that echo its noble past. The elegant Palacio de Velarde and the stately Palacio de Mijares showcase classic symmetry and charming courtyards, while Palacio de los Quiros flaunts impeccably-preserved stone balconies and heraldic shields.

But just when you think the village could not get any more enchanting, Christmas arrives, and Santillana del Mar comes alive with a glittering display of lights and holiday cheer.

The Collegiata de Santa Juliana. Credit: Robot8A

The town hosts what many call one of the most magical Christmas markets in Europe – a “rural nativity market” surrounded by half a million lights, wooden stalls filled with local crafts and delicacies, and a warm, merry atmosphere that invites visitors to slow down and soak up the season.

For culture vultures, Santillana del Mar is also a smart pick: its historic-artistic heritage, plus proximity to the UNESCO-listed Cueva de Altamira and other ancient cave-art sites make it a rich, layered experience – perfect if you want more than just twinkling lights and Christmas cheer.

The charm does not end when the sun goes down. As night falls, Santillana del Mar takes on an even more cinematic feel, with lantern-lit corners and quiet plazas that look straight out of an old Spanish postcard.

Local taverns serve hearty Cantabrian dishes – from cocido montañes, a heart-warming seasonal stew, to creamy quesada pasiega, a mouth-watering custard cheesecake enjoyed year-round by locals.

Credit: Pedro Pacheco

Visitors will also find plenty of family-friendly activities, live performances, and small festive events that add to the village’s cosy seasonal vibe. It is the kind of place where you can afford to slow down, savour the atmosphere, and feel Christmas settle in gently around you.

The town sits roughly 30 km west of Santander, the regional capital, and is nestled inland a short distance from the Bay of Biscay.

Whether you are wandering through medieval alleys, exploring Romanesque treasures, or sipping mulled wine by warm festive lights, Santillana del Mar at Christmas serves up a timeless, magical getaway that feels more Dickens than anywhere else in Spain.

