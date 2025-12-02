THE Spanish are setting off to exciting destinations this bank holiday weekend – take a look at where they are going and why expats should follow them.

The upcoming December bank holiday weekend presents the perfect opportunity to visit a new destination, experience festivities and take a pre-Christmas pause.

Just under a quarter of Spanish travellers are choosing to stay in the country over the extended weekend – they are set to visit cities like Madrid, Toledo and Sevilla.

Madrid is a popular Christmas travel destination.

These locations have an unrivalled set of cultural activities and streets filled with beautiful festive lights.

While visiting, tourists can also opt to take free tours, try traditional food, visit temporary exhibitions and search through markets.

Another appeal is the plethora of shops in which Christmas presents can be purchased.

Most Spaniards, however, are choosing to escape the country and visit other European destinations.

The Christmas atmosphere of big capitals and historic cities has led 70% of Spanish travellers to book city breaks across the continent, according to GuruWalk.

Spaniards are visiting Prague this December.

Destinations like Rome, Budapest, Amsterdam, London and Prague are famous for their Christmas decorations and markets.

A further small proportion of Spanish travellers have been drawn to leave Europe and travel to Latin America due to the hot weather, local heritage and festive traditions.

Buenos Aires, Santiago de Chile and Bogota are popular, as are enclaves in Asia, Africa and North America.

In these continents a range of cities will be visited by Spaniards, including Tokyo and New York.

Visiting places outside of Spain allows Spaniards to discover different cultures and experience Christmas from a new perspective while domestic visits let them explore their country’s own festive offerings.

