THREE men have been jailed after allegedly luring an 18-year-old girl out of a disco and then taking turns to rape her in a nearby car park.

The Policia Nacional arrested the trio, aged between 18 and 20, on Thursday following a complex investigation into the horrific attack, which took place seven weeks earlier on October 3.

Investigators say the girl met the first attacker in a disco in the San Rafael poligono.

READ MORE: Plans for Spain’s €5bn Mediterranean Corridor rail network are confirmed with some glaring omissions – as Madrid is favoured and Malaga nowhere to be seen at all

After going outside once to kiss consensually, the suspect lured her out a second time, suggesting they would talk more.

As they reached a darker area of the car park, two of his friends suddenly appeared.

According to the victims ‘forceful and credible’ testimony, the three men held her arms to stop her leaving, removed her underwear, and raped her for approximately 30 minutes.

The judge noted the attackers used their ‘numerical superiority’ against her.

Harrowingly, the victim had to walk back into the club with her attackers.

READ MORE: Infertile couple try to ‘buy’ newborn baby girl in Malaga hospital for €3,000

Once inside, she immediately ran to a friend and then the bathroom to alert her group, who then took her to file a report at the police station.

Shockingly, it was later revealed that two of the men had prior arrests for sexual assault.

The judge handling the case immediately sent the suspects to jail, citing the very real risk they could re-offend, alongside the serious risk of flight due to the lengthy sentences they face if convicted.

The victim, who is from Almeria, had arrived in Malaga to study two weeks ago.

READ MORE: Malaga police now tell Brits who are resident in Spain they should NOT join the EES queue at the airport – and doing so by mistake could have nasty consequences

Police launched a complex investigation, which included witness statements and photo line-ups.

They were arrested at their homes on November 27 and appeared before the Court of Violence Against Women number 3 last Friday.

The judge rejected the suspects’ claims that the sexual relations were consensual, noting that medical examinations found injuries consistent with the victims account.

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.