Top five Spanish pueblos to visit once before you die – including the town of the eternal wind and a small Rome without queues

SPAIN is not short of gems, but these five pueblos will have you digging up your old camera, packing a bag, and setting off on a cheeky weekend getaway faster than you can kick back an ice-cold caña.

Travel guru and TikToker Carlos Lavilla, who has spent decades exploring the country, has shared his top five picks – and they are not your typical tourist traps.

Topping the list is the town of eternal wind – Consuegra, just a hop and a toss from Toledo.

Consuegra. Credit: Seanver

Think Don Quixote, think windmills spinning under the endless La Mancha sky. Consuegra is a postcard-perfect town with a castle perched on a hill and a dozen iconic windmills scattered around.

Lavilla jokes it is “a place built in front of an invisible fan.” Perfect for a lazy stroll, a few selfies, and soaking up that classic Spanish countryside vibe.

Next up is Salamanca – not exactly one of Spain’s best-kept secrets, but worth the journey if you love a bit of history.

With its golden stone buildings, buzzing plazas, and a university that has been teaching since the 13th century, Salamanca is Spain with a side of intellect.

The university is credited with helping to standardise the Spanish language. In fact, the Gramatica de la lengua castellana – the first grammar of Spanish – was written here by linguist Antonio de Nebrija in 1492.

Salamanca’s Plaza Mayor is one of the country’s most beautiful squares, ideal for people-watching with a coffee or a cup of vino. By day, history surrounds you; by night, the city hums with student energy and tapas bars aplenty.

Claiming third place in the ranking is Albarracin, a town nestled among rugged peaks and lush forests in northeastern Spain.

Albarracin. Credit: Jocelyn Erskine-Kellie

If Instagram had a filter named after it, we would all be using it. Lavilla fell for this red-walled town, with its winding streets and ancient architecture that feel frozen in time. It is a place to wander and photograph endlessly, breathing in centuries of history – without crowds elbowing their way past to claim the finest vantage points.

And if you have ever dreamed of popping over to Rome but cannot stand the endless queues under the sweltering sun, Merida is your dream destination.

Lavilla calls it “a small Rome with no crowds.” From its stunning Roman theatre to aqueducts and bridges, history buffs will be in heaven here. And as a bonus, the local mouth-watering jamon de Jabugo is worth the detour alone.

Merida’s Roman theatre. Credit: David Jones

Last stop, the south’s shining gem: Frigiliana.

Whitewashed houses, cobbled streets, and flowers tumbling from every balcony make this one of Spain’s prettiest pueblos.

Lavilla warns with a grin: “Finding parking here is harder than winning the lottery,” but trust us, it is worth it. Views over the Mediterranean, artisan shops, and that slow Andalusian pace make it a must-see.

Whether it is windmills, medieval walls, Roman ruins, or whitewashed Andalusian charm, these five pueblos prove Spain’s magic is often found off the beaten track.

Frigiliana. Credit: Ihourahane

Pack your camera, leave the itinerary flexible, and get ready to discover the Spain you did not know existed.

