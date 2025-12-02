TIME is running out as the search for two teenage girls who went missing on the Costa del Sol continues – and one needs medication urgently.

The girls both disappeared last Monday with their cases immediately becoming a priority for the Fuerzas de Seguridad.

The coincidences surrounding the cases of the girls, who are aged 13 and 17 years old, have raised alarm bells – both went missing from Algarrobo on the same day.

The younger of the two missing girls.

Therefore these disappearances are not being treated as isolated cases.

The sudden absence of these young girls in an area where incidents of this nature are uncommon is worrying locals who have been urged to help the investigation.

The Guardia Civil is keeping all lines of investigation open but currently citizen collaboration is the most powerful tool.

Despite search alerts activated by El Centro Nacional de Desaparecidos (CNDES) no trace of the girls has been discovered as of yet.

In a bid to find the teenagers, detailed information about them has been released.

The older of the missing teenagers.

Alba. H. L. is the younger of the pair: she is 13 years old, 1.4 meters tall and weighs 40 kilos.

She has brown eyes and hair and was wearing black leggings, a white coat and Nike trainers at the time of her disappearance.

The second girl is Elena D. G. who, at 17 years old, requires medication.

She is 1.5 meters tall, weighs 40 kilos, has brown eyes, black hair and was wearing a blue sweatshirt and sports shoes when she went missing.

The authorities urge anyone with information, however insignificant it seems, to communicate it immediately.

They want to know if the girls have been spotted, together or separately, in Algarrobo, at a nearby bus station or in Malaga city.

They have reminded locals that intervening is not necessary and that they should only alert professionals who will then verify the information.

