New evidence shows Brit who died in Benidorm ‘was driven to the cliff he fell off’ as police try to brush it off as an accident

THE family of a Welsh holidaymaker who claim he died in Benidorm as a result of foul play has revealed new evidence to back their theory.

They say phone data shows he was driven to a cliff, which they believe he was thrown off from.

Father-of-four Nathan Osman, 30, from Pontypridd became separated from his friends after going out on the first day of a Benidorm ‘lads’ holiday in September 2024.

READ MORE:

NATHAN AND THREE OF HIS CHILDREN

He was found at the foot of a 200-metre cliff and the Policia Nacional closed the case- putting it down to either an accidental death or suicide.

Nathan died from head and abdominal injuries after falling from height, a post-mortem found.

The police said it was ‘a tragic accident’ that occurred after Nathan left his friends to walk back to his hotel room alone.

In September, Nathan’s family were handed a fresh 17-page Policia Nacional report that ruled out murder.

They claim rumours in Benidorm suggest he was bundled into a car by men in balaclavas before being taken to the remote cliff where his body was discovered.

Nathan’s family have told Sky News that data from his phone that has been recently recovered shows that he couldn’t have reached the cliff on foot.

After getting the phone back two months ago, they say they tracked Nathan’s last movements through a health app.

“There’s a breakdown inside the app of every 10 minutes – the distance, pace, measurement of pace… every detail you can think of,” Nathan’s brother, Lee Evans, told Sky News.

“His pace wasn’t consistent with a fast walk or even a sprint,” he added.

Lee said it was a faster journey, despite being uphill for 40 minutes, which has convinced the family that he was in a vehicle.

The family says the phone data has helped them determine that Nathan died around half an hour after he was seen on CCTV walking towards his hotel in the early hours of the morning.

His mother, Margaret, said: “It was really ridiculous to think that my son would’ve walked up there(the cliff) at 4am in the pitch dark.”

There has been no comment from the Policia Nacional.

The South Wales Police told Sky News: “We are carrying out enquiries on behalf of HM Coroner and a family liaison officer has been appointed to provide support.”

Click here to read more Benidorm News from The Olive Press.