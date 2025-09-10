THE family of a British father who plunged to his death in Benidorm say Spanish police are still trying to dismiss foul play nearly a year after his body was found at the foot of a cliff.

Relatives of Pontypridd man Nathan Osman, 35, said they were handed a fresh 17-page report that rules out murder and insists his death was ‘likely an accident.’

Relatives branded the report ‘outrageous’ and accused investigators of trying to ‘brush Nathan’s life under the carpet.’

“They have given every excuse possible for it to be anything other than foul play, which we know it was,” sister Alannah Huge said.

Nathan Osma’s body was found at the bottom of a cliff in Benidorm in September 2024

“We will not accept the conclusion of Nathan’s death being an accident. You cannot conclude someone’s death on surmising or assuming what may have happened. We need facts.”

Police argued robbery could not have been a motive because Nathan’s cards had already been frozen – and were declined in transactions registered around the time he died.

The family dismissed this and ridiculed the conclusion that ‘no one heard him scream, so therefore there is no third party involved.’

They questioned why only three of the 27 CCTV cameras they had flagged to police were reviewed, and why an off-duty officer happened to find Nathan’s body.

“Out of all the cliffs and all the sea, why there?” they asked.

The family also pointed to an attempted use of Nathan’s bank card at a property advertised online as a gym, just six minutes from where he died.

They claim rumours in Benidorm suggest Nathan was bundled into a car by men in balaclavas before being taken to the remote cliff where his body was discovered.

Alannah Hughes and Lee Evans (right) with brother-in-law Ross (left)

Nathan, a father of four, died less than 24 hours after arriving in Spain with friends in September 2024.

His body was airlifted from the base of a 600-foot cliff in Benidorm, with Spanish police initially ruling it accidental or even suicide.

But his brother Lee Evans and Alannah refused to accept the conclusion.

They pieced together his final movements through hours of CCTV footage, which showed him calm and collected as he walked through Benidorm on the night he died.

He was on his phone, apparently looking for directions, before vanishing from view.

The family travelled to Spain earlier this year to present their evidence to police and prosecutors, who agreed to reopen the case as a potential homicide.

They highlighted that Nathan’s valuables were missing and that someone had tried to use his bank card after his death.

Now, with Spanish authorities continuing to play down the possibility of foul play, the family say they will not back down.

“As long as there is air in our lungs we will keep fighting for you Nathan,” a Facebook statement read.

