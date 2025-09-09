A YOUNG drug mule was kidnapped and subjected to a grotesque ordeal in Cadiz after a shipment of cocaine and heroin he was supposed to swallow and transport in his stomach vanished.

The man, from Puerto Serrano, had travelled to Dos Hermanas, near Seville, on August 25 to pick up a large stash for the organisation.

His task was to swallow packet after packet of drugs, concealing them inside his body until they could be recovered at a safe house and distributed to local dealers.

READ MORE: ‘That’s how you deal with narco traffickers’: Spain’s police union stokes controversy by lauding US strike on drug boat that killed 11

But once he expelled the capsules, the consignment was nowhere to be found. Gang leaders immediately accused him of theft.

What followed was three days of torment as his own gang force fed him laxatives while they waited in vain for the stash to emerge.

The young man was tied up, beaten and forced to ingest an avalanche of laxatives – both store-bought and improvised at home – as his captors waited for the missing cocaine and heroin to reappear.

READ MORE: WATCH: Police frogmarch one of Europe’s most wanted narco kingpins out of his luxury villa on Spain’s southern coast

The torture continued until the night of August 28, when he finally broke free of his restraints and stumbled out into the street and into a nearby home.

Guardia Civil officers, called to the scene, found him in a pitiful state. He was rushed to hospital but initially refused to name his torturers, too terrified to speak.

Once he revealed the full story, investigators were able to identify the narco gang behind the ordeal.

READ MORE: How the Portuguese navy foiled a high-seas narco-jacking of container ship travelling notorious cocaine highway to Malaga

In the early hours of September 4, raided multiple addresses in Puerto Serrano. Eight members of the organisation were arrested, while another remains on the run.

Six of those detained have since been jailed on charges of kidnapping, torture, assault, drug trafficking and possession of illegal weapons.

Two women, partners of the gang leaders, were released but remain under investigation.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.