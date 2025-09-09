THIS is the moment a band of teenage Algerians filmed themselves whooping and hollering as they crossed the Mediterranean to Ibiza on a stolen pleasure boat.

The group of seven laughed, danced and whooped with joy as they piloted the craft across 300-kilometres of open water.

Wild video from their journey shows the teens partying on deck as the Balearic coastline comes into view after their marathon voyage.

The group continued filming right up until they made landfall at the popular beach resort, pulling off one of the most audacious asylum crossings in recent memory.

Hours earlier, they had hot-wired a Geisa Naval Open 550 recreational boat in their home country before departing from the Algerian coast on September 3.

The vessel, designed for coastal leisure activities rather than long-distance crossings, was kept running through makeshift electrical work carried out by the resourceful teenagers.

The wild celebrations and party atmosphere differ markedly from most migrant crossings.

The teenagers managed to complete the journey without navigation equipment or maritime experience, reaching Platja d’en Bossa in the evening where they were met by Spanish authorities.

The boat they commandeered is typically used for weekend coastal trips, making their voyage across busy shipping lanes all the more remarkable.

The vessel has since been removed from the beach and marked with the spray-painted identification tags typically applied by Guardia Civil to migrant boats.

All seven migrants are now in the care of Spanish immigration services.

The boat’s Algerian owner faces difficulties recovering his property, with his family citing concerns about corruption in the North African country’s legal system.

