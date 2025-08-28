British friends named after they are seriously injured when a car struck them on Ibiza road

TWO BRITISH friends who were seriously injured when a car hit them in Ibiza have been named.

The accident happened shortly before 2am on Tuesday on the EI-600 road connecting Ibiza Town and Sant Antoni.

Ebony Cordingley, 26, and Lauren Homes, 27- both from Bradford- were crossing the three-lane highway in the Can Guilllemo area when they were hit.

EBONY CORDINGLEY

They were heading back to their hotel after having a meal.

Ebony’s sister, Shannon said on a GoFundMe page: “They weren’t drinking, weren’t leaving any clubs, they played in a park on swings, went for a walk, went for food then walked back to their hotel not realising the dangers of the roads around there.”

The male Spanish motorist, 24, was in a Toyota Corolla and sustained slight injuries.

Guardia Civil officers carried out a breathalyser test which was negative.

Mother-of-three Ebony was admitted to the Polyuestra Señora del Rosario Polyclinic.

She suffered a bleed on the brain as well as multiple fractures.

Lauren, who has two children, was taken to the Can Misses Hospital ICU.

LAUREN HOLMES

Her friend, Tyla Gray, said: “She’s facing so many injuries from two broken legs, arm, ribs to internal injuries to many more.”

“We simply don’t know yet how serious or lasting her injuries will be. What we do know is she is in another country away from her two beautiful children who need their mum more than ever.”

Ebony and Lauren’s mothers have flown to Ibiza to be at their bedsides

Ms Holmes’s mother, Bernice Ramsden, said the friends had been enjoying a four-day break together when the accident happened on what was supposed to be their last night.

Click here to read more Ibiza News from The Olive Press.