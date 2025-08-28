5 bedroom Villa for sale in Alberic – € 513,000

Elegant family villa with total privacy and double plot – just 40 minutes from Valencia Nestled within a secure gated urbanisation just 4 km from the charming town of Alberic, this exceptional 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa offers complete privacy, generous living spaces, and the rare benefit of a double plot with beautifully landscaped gardens. Whether you're seeking a tranquil full-time residence or a premium holiday retreat, this 360m² home blends space, comfort, and seclusion perfectly. The property is not overlooked, making it ideal for those who value peace and privacy. Step inside… See full property details

Villa

Alberic, Valencia

5 beds 4 baths

€ 513,000

