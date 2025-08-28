28 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
28 Aug, 2025 @ 13:30
····
1 min read

Deep pockets needed if you want a home in Spain’s Mallorca

by

IF you’ve ever dreamed of snapping up a luxury villa in Mallorca, you’ll need deep pockets – because two of the island’s streets have just been named among the most expensive addresses in the whole of Spain.

According to new figures from property portal Idealista, Cami des Salinar in Andratx and Calle Binicaubell in Son Vida, Palma, have landed in third and fourth place on the national rich list of real estate.

Buyers looking to move into these millionaire enclaves will need to fork out an average of €8.9 million per home.

Topping the list overall is Coto Zagaleta, a gated development in Benahavis on the Costa del Sol, where sprawling mansions go for an eye-watering €12.3 million on average. In second place is Avenida Supermaresme in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Barcelona, with properties averaging €9 million.

Back in Mallorca, Andratx makes another appearance at number eight with Carrer Congre, where homes change hands for around €7.1 million.

READ MORE:

The rest of the top 10 is dominated by Marbella’s glitziest postcodes, where streets named after classical composers – Vivaldi, Albinoni and Wagner – command between €7.6 and €7 million apiece, while the exclusive Cascada de Camojan urbanisation clocks in at €6.8 million.

The study also revealed the priciest streets in every Spanish region.

While Madrid, the Canaries and Valencia also boast millionaire boulevards, at the other end of the scale is Navarra, where the most expensive street averages just €302,000.

Click here to read more Property News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Alberic - € 513
Previous Story

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Alberic – € 513,000

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop