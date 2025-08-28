Deep pockets needed if you want a home in Spain’s Mallorca

IF you’ve ever dreamed of snapping up a luxury villa in Mallorca, you’ll need deep pockets – because two of the island’s streets have just been named among the most expensive addresses in the whole of Spain.

According to new figures from property portal Idealista, Cami des Salinar in Andratx and Calle Binicaubell in Son Vida, Palma, have landed in third and fourth place on the national rich list of real estate.

Buyers looking to move into these millionaire enclaves will need to fork out an average of €8.9 million per home.

Topping the list overall is Coto Zagaleta, a gated development in Benahavis on the Costa del Sol, where sprawling mansions go for an eye-watering €12.3 million on average. In second place is Avenida Supermaresme in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Barcelona, with properties averaging €9 million.

Back in Mallorca, Andratx makes another appearance at number eight with Carrer Congre, where homes change hands for around €7.1 million.

The rest of the top 10 is dominated by Marbella’s glitziest postcodes, where streets named after classical composers – Vivaldi, Albinoni and Wagner – command between €7.6 and €7 million apiece, while the exclusive Cascada de Camojan urbanisation clocks in at €6.8 million.

The study also revealed the priciest streets in every Spanish region.

While Madrid, the Canaries and Valencia also boast millionaire boulevards, at the other end of the scale is Navarra, where the most expensive street averages just €302,000.

