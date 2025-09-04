‘That’s how you deal with narco traffickers’: Spain’s police union stokes controversy by lauding US strike on drug boat that killed 11 in the Caribbean

A HEATED social media debate sparked after the National Police Union spokesperson publicly defends the United States’ methods in combating drug trafficking in the Caribbean.

US President Donald Trump announced that the US military bombed a “ship that was transporting drugs” off the Venezuelan coast, resulting in the deaths of 11 people of Venezuelan origin.

In response to the controversy, the national spokesperson for the National Police Union, Ibon Dominguez, wrote: “Call me radical, but this is how you fight drug trafficking.”

READ MORE: Irish crime boss John Gilligan is bailed over drug lab charges after spending eight months behind bars in Spain

Following the immediate backlash, Dominguez deleted his message and set his X account to private. However, screenshots of his message have continued to circulate on the internet.

US authorities have stated that the deceased belonged to the Tren de Aragua — a group that is designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation by the US.

“There was massive amounts of drugs coming into our country to kill a lot of people, and everybody fully understands that. In fact, you see it, you see the bags of drugs all over the boat, and they were hit. Obviously they won’t be doing it again.” President Trump told the press on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Polish gangster wanted for murder arrested in upmarket Costa del Sol town: Narcos sent drugs between Spain and Krakow

With the goal of limiting drug trafficking to America, the US has deployed eight missile-equipped military ships and a nuclear-powered submarine in the Caribbean Sea.

President Nicolas Maduro said that Venezuela is facing the “greatest threat seen in the Americas in the last hundred years.”

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.