Family gets investigation reopened into Benidorm death of father-of-four who plunged off cliff

THE family of a Welsh tourist who died in a Benidorm cliff fall have convinced the city’s court to reopen an investigation- as they suspect foul play.

Father-of-four Nathan Osman, 30, from Pontypridd became separated from his friends after going out on the first day of a Benidorm ‘lads’ holiday last September.

He was found at the foot of a 200-metre cliff and the Policia Nacional closed the case- putting it down to either an accidental death or suicide.

READ MORE:

LEE EVANS OUTSIDE BENIDORM COURT

Nathan’s brother, Lee Evans and his sister Alannah Hughes, along with her husband Ross felt there were important questions to be answered.

Last week, the trio flew to the Costa Blanca for meetings with courts and the police.

“We have achieved our aim of reopening the case in a bid to find new clues and answers,” said Lee.

The siblings came armed with a dossier of evidence, showing Nathan as a family man and not a ‘drunk’ British tourist that to some eyes typifies Benidorm holidaymakers.

They also brought security camera images from the city promenade taken the night he died.

They strongly believe Nathan was taken by person or persons unknown before being robbed and killed.

Lee, Alannah, and Ross were unhappy about the first police probe- especially over how somebody could walk so far(around 40 minutes) at 5am to the Sierra Helada cliffs.

ROSS, ALANNAH AND LEE IN SPAIN

They claim the day after he died, attempts were made to use his bank cards in a supermarket- something that authorities did not follow up.

CCTV footage retrieved by them showed Nathan on the Benidorm promenade on the night he died and he was not in an obvious state of intoxication.

Lee Evans said: “We believe that he went the wrong way, and when he realised the mistake, he tried to get a taxi because it was so far from his hotel.”

“His image disappears and we think he got into an alley where he thought he was taking a taxi that turned out not to be,” he added.

“And something has happened for him to be found where he was found,” Lee continued.

The view of Nathan’s family is that he was spotted alone, disoriented and well-dressed, allowing somebody to take advantage of him.

“We think they took him to the top of the Sierra Helada to rob and kill, but we can’t say for sure whether he was murdered before he was thrown off the cliff,” said Lee Evans.

Alannah Hughes said: “I want to be able to look at my brother’s kids when they’re older and tell them we tried everything.”

“If we don’t try, we won’t be able to live with it and cannot rest until we find answers.”

The family added that they were grateful for the collaboration of the Policia Nacional and the Benidorm court in meeting with them.