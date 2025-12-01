1 Dec, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
1 Dec, 2025 @ 16:18
···
1 min read

WATCH: Endangered gorilla gives birth in front of stunned visitors at Bioparc Fuengirola – the only birth in Spain this year

by

VISITORS to a Spanish zoo got to witness an early Christmas miracle when a gorilla gave birth before their very eyes.

This heartwarming arrival marks a major milestone: it’s the first gorilla born in Spain in 2025 and only the second in all of Europe this year.

With the western lowland gorilla classified as Critically Endangered, every birth is a massive win for the conservation programme.

The mother, Wefa, gave birth to a baby girl, and far from seeking privacy, delivered her little one  in the open air enclosure she calls home, with visitors witnessing every moment.

YouTube video

Staff at the conservation centre say the whole process was fast and completely natural, without any human intervention, proving Wefa’s good health.

From the moment the baby was born, Wefa showed impeccable maternal instincts, cradling her newborn and caring for it with total devotion. 

The other gorillas, known for their complex social dynamics, have responded with gentle curiosity and respect. 

Click here to read more Other News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

New evidence shows Brit who died in Benidorm 'was driven to the cliff he fell off' as police try to brush it off as an accident
Previous Story

New evidence shows Brit who died in Benidorm ‘was driven to the cliff he fell off’ as police try to brush it off as an accident

New evidence shows Brit who died in Benidorm 'was driven to the cliff he fell off' as police try to brush it off as an accident
Previous Story

New evidence shows Brit who died in Benidorm ‘was driven to the cliff he fell off’ as police try to brush it off as an accident

Latest from Andalucia

Related Articles

Go toTop