WATCH: Endangered gorilla gives birth in front of stunned visitors at Bioparc Fuengirola – the only birth in Spain this year

VISITORS to a Spanish zoo got to witness an early Christmas miracle when a gorilla gave birth before their very eyes.

This heartwarming arrival marks a major milestone: it’s the first gorilla born in Spain in 2025 and only the second in all of Europe this year.

With the western lowland gorilla classified as Critically Endangered, every birth is a massive win for the conservation programme.

The mother, Wefa, gave birth to a baby girl, and far from seeking privacy, delivered her little one in the open air enclosure she calls home, with visitors witnessing every moment.

Staff at the conservation centre say the whole process was fast and completely natural, without any human intervention, proving Wefa’s good health.

From the moment the baby was born, Wefa showed impeccable maternal instincts, cradling her newborn and caring for it with total devotion.

The other gorillas, known for their complex social dynamics, have responded with gentle curiosity and respect.

