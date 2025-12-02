‘She was happy and never bullied’: Father calls ‘suicides’ of two teens found hanging from trees in Andalucia ‘the perfect murder’

THE father of one of two teenage girls found dead in a suspected double suicide in Andalucia has cast doubt over the official hypothesis, instead suggesting that the deaths would be ‘the perfect murder’.

The bodies of classmates Rosmed and Sharit, aged 15 and 16 respectively, were found hanged from a tree in Concordia Park, Jaen in the early hours of Saturday morning after the alarm was raised by worried family members.

Police believe the two girls – both Spanish citizens with parents of Colombian origin – died by suicide with no visible signs of violence from a third party.

But Alex, Sharit’s father, has suggested something more sinister could be at play, telling Canal Sur: “It was not a suicide; it was the perfect murder.”

He denied rumours that his daughter had been bullied at school, adding: “She did not do it consciously, or she was deceived or manipulated. But she would never take her own life. We want the whole truth to be known.”

READ MORE: Two teenage girls found dead in a park in southern Spain ‘took their own lives after a campaign of bullying’

? Alexander, padre de Sharif habla de su hija, una de las menores fallecidas en Jaén este fin de semana



Alexander, padre de una de las adolescentes halladas sin vida este fin de semana, tras un suicido conjunto en Jaén, ha expresado públicamente su dolor y su desconcierto ante… pic.twitter.com/276n9e8Lcu — Hora Jaén (@HoraJaen) December 1, 2025

Sharit’s mother told local media that ‘there is something strange’ about the deaths of the girls.

According to classmates at IES San Juan Bosco in Jaen, at least one of the girls had been bullied at school.

“Rosmed suffered bullying at her previous school [IES El Valle] and it is something she never recovered from and was deeply affected,” one friend told El Pais.

That same friend, who reportedly helped search for the girls after they were reported missing late Friday evening, claimed Sharit had also been bullied by peers.

But authorities have not confirmed whether the deaths are linked to cases of alleged bullying, with a judicial investigation into the tragic incident currently under a gag order.

READ MORE: Outrage in Sevilla after schoolgirl’s suicide sparks targeting of alleged bullies

The girls were found hanged from a tree in Concordia Park in the centre of Jaen. Credit: Google Maps

Friends say the deaths could be linked to a classmate who shot himself with a shotgun in November last year.

On Monday, the Andalucian education ministry confirmed that Sharit had been placed under a monitoring protocol for self-harm at a previous school, while Rosmed has changed schools several times in the past two years

According to police, Rosmed and Sharit left their homes together on Friday afternoon but did not return when planned.

After not answering their phones, the girls’ parents and friends went to search for them through the centre of the city before finding their bodies hanging from the branches of a tree.

Officers from the Policia Nacional, local police, paramedics and firefighters from Jaen fire brigade rushed to the scene but were unable to revive the pair.

READ MORE: Rising temperatures caused by climate change is behind an increase in suicides, claims scientific study

The girls were classmates at IES San Juan Bosco, a stone’s throw from the park where they were found dead. Credit: Google Maps

It is believed that the girls had been dead for at least two hours before they were found.

According to parents, Sharit’s phone had a message from Rosmed saying she was going to take her own life – but doubts have been expressed about the authenticity of the texts.

In response, Sharit allegedly messaged her boyfriend telling him that their relationship was over.

Jaen city council has declared three days of official mourning running until Tuesday.

In 2024, 76 youngsters aged between 15 and 19-years-old took their own lives in Spain – a 20% increase compared with the previous year.

According to a recent report by UNICEF, 7.4% of Spaniards aged between 12 and 20 are believed to be at a high risk of suicide

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.