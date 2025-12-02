Spain’s November unemployment figures hit lowest total since 2007

SPAIN’S November jobless total was the lowest for the month since 2007- according to government figures released on Tuesday.

The number stood at 2.42 million with a fall of nearly 19,000 compared to a year earlier.

14,000 jobs overall were lost last month- half of last year’s figure- mainly again down to seasonal cuts within the hospitality sector.

READ MORE:

NOVEMBER JOBLESS FALL

The number of people registered with Social Security was 21.82 million, the highest November total since records began.

Over the last 12 months, 523,000 jobs have been created in Spain and unemployment has fallen by 161,000 people.

The Ministry of Social Security said that ’employment of young people and those over 55 years of age had grown by 23% since the country’s labour reforms, while the average job figure had risen by 10.5%’.

Social Security Minister, Elma Saiz, said: “Employment in Spain continues to grow at a higher rate than in other European economies, and it does so continuously in sectors with high added value.”

The regular annual pattern of hospitality industry falls continued with 119,000 fewer Social Security registrations within the sector compared to October.

The drop in bar and restaurant employment was similar to that of last year.

Regions dependent on tourism consequently recorded the biggest registration falls.

They were led by the Balearic Islands which had a fall of 15% over a month- almost one in six of Social Security registrations.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.