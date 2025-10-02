2 Oct, 2025
2 Oct, 2025 @ 11:34
Spain’s unemployment rate has surprise September fall with lowest total for 18 years

by
SPAIN’S September jobless total recorded an unexpected fall of 4,846 compared to August.

Forecasters had predicted a rise of around 15,000 which normally occurs after summer seasonal job contracts end

The number of registered unemployed totalled 2.42 million- the lowest figure for a September since 2007, with the exception of the Covid pandemic period, according to the Labour Ministry.

Year-on-year, the number of people out of work fell by 153,620- a 6% reduction.

Spain registered 31,500 more workers with Social Security to reach an all-time September high of 21.7 million.

Breaking down sectors, unemployment fell by 4,670 in construction and by 3,067 in services.

Unemployment was down 1,422 in industrial jobs and by 1,166 in agriculture.

The jobless total among people aged below 25 years rose by 16,085 in September compared to the previous month.

However, 183,716 was the lowest total for that age bracket in September since modern records started.

Among the regions, the biggest job losses were in the Balearic Islands (-13,500), which are highly dependent on tourism,

In contrast, the Community of Madrid saw 45,000 vacancies filled.

