Homeless man stabbed to death with umbrella during sleeping area argument in Valencia

A ROW between two homeless men in a Valencia doorway escalated into a violent assault with one of them fatally stabbed by part of an umbrella.

An Algerian national, 31, was remanded into custody by a judge on Wednesday following the death of the 37-year-old Moroccan victim.

The alleged killer invoked his right not to testify.

READ MORE:

POLICIA NACIONAL ARREST

The argument broke out on Sunday at around 10.30pm in the city’s Plaza Viriato with the Policia Nacional arresting the aggressor seven hours later.

Security cameras at the Valencia Professional Conservatory of Music captured the incident.

The dispute between the two men, who knew each other, started over sharing a blanket.

The Moroccan then wanted to use an umbrella which belonged to the Algerian, as rain poured into the building porch they were sleeping in.

He refused to let him have it and stabbed him multiple times with one of the iron rods within the umbrella.

As the victim lay in a pool of blood, the aggressor just rolled over to sleep on some cardboard.

The police said that both men had been drinking alcohol.

The Moroccan was taken to Valencia General Hospital but died later on.

The suspect confessed to the assault in a police interview but stated he had no intention of killing his fellow rough-sleeper.

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.