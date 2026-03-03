AT least four people have been killed and two remain unaccounted for after a wooden footbridge running along a rocky cliff face in northern Spain unexpectedly gave way.

Seven people were walking on the walkway, located near the coastal area of El Bocal near Santander, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday afternoon when it suddenly collapsed.

All of the people who were on the bridge subsequently fell onto jagged rocks and water located below.

Four people are confirmed to have died, two are missing and one was successfully rescued shortly after the accident.

Emergency services including a lifeboat and a rescue helicopter were dispatched to the scene, as well as officers from the Guardia Civil and volunteers with the Red Cross.

Attempts to locate the missing pair have been disrupted by the unique local terrain which sees heavy waves crashing against rocky platforms and natural pools.

According to sources cited by El Pais, the victims are believed to be young students from the La Granja vocational training center, located in the nearby town of Heras, Medio Cudeyo.

The identities and ages of the students have not been disclosed.

The collapsed bridge is popular with walkers and hikers exploring the rugged northern coastline.

Police officers and local technicians have opened an investigation to establish the cause of the collapse, assessing whether there were any structural deficiencies or alternative unforeseen factors that contributed to the accident.

