Avalanche kills three people in one of Spain’s most popular skiing areas

THREE skiers died on Monday after being caught up in an avalanche in the Spanish Pyrenees.

Two people emerged relatively unscathed from the six-strong group with another- a female- needing treatment for mild hypothermia.

The incident happened when the skiers were in the Tablato peak area in the Panticosa municipality in the Aragon region.

Conmocionado por las noticias que llegan del trágico accidente de montaña en el pico Tablato, en el término municipal de Panticosa.

Panticosa is one of Spain’s most popular ski areas and is not far from the French border.

The State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) maintains an avalanche risk level of 2 out of 5 in the zone.

The first call about Monday’s tragedy reached emergency services at around 1pm.

Guardia Civil mountain specialists were scrambled to the area via helicopter along with a craft from the 112 emergency services.

Aragon’s president, Jorge Azcon, said on social media that he was ‘shocked’ by the news and he was cancelling his schedule to go to the area.

“Shocked by the news that arrives of the tragic mountain accident on the Tablato peak, in the municipality of Panticosa. I cancel my agenda to go to the Pyrenean town,” his post stated.

No further information about the ski group- including their nationalities- has so far been disclosed.

