29 Dec, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
29 Dec, 2025 @ 16:28
·
1 min read

Avalanche kills three people in one of Spain’s most popular skiing areas

by
Avalanche kills three people in one of Spain's most popular skiing areas
GUARDIA CIVIL- EXERCISE AT PANTICOSA

THREE skiers died on Monday after being caught up in an avalanche in the Spanish Pyrenees.

Two people emerged relatively unscathed from the six-strong group with another- a female- needing treatment for mild hypothermia.

The incident happened when the skiers were in the Tablato peak area in the Panticosa municipality in the Aragon region.

Panticosa is one of Spain’s most popular ski areas and is not far from the French border.

The State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) maintains an avalanche risk level of 2 out of 5 in the zone.

The first call about Monday’s tragedy reached emergency services at around 1pm.

Guardia Civil mountain specialists were scrambled to the area via helicopter along with a craft from the 112 emergency services.

Aragon’s president, Jorge Azcon, said on social media that he was ‘shocked’ by the news and he was cancelling his schedule to go to the area.

“Shocked by the news that arrives of the tragic mountain accident on the Tablato peak, in the municipality of Panticosa. I cancel my agenda to go to the Pyrenean town,” his post stated.

No further information about the ski group- including their nationalities- has so far been disclosed.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Revealed: More than 3,000 migrants died trying to reach Spain on small boats in 2025

Previous Story

Revealed: More than 3,000 migrants died trying to reach Spain on small boats in 2025

Latest from Lead

Related Articles

Go toTop