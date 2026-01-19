Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez to visit train disaster crash site where at least 39 people died

PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez has cancelled his schedule to go to the train crash site in Cordoba where at least 39 people died.

He will be briefed first-hand about the situation following Sunday’s derailment of two high-speed trains at Adamuz.

His scrapped plans had included a meeting with the Partido Popular leader, Alberto Nuñez Feijoo.

Hoy es una noche de profundo dolor para nuestro país por el trágico accidente ferroviario en Adamuz.



Quiero expresar mis más sinceras condolencias a las familias y seres queridos de las víctimas.



Ninguna palabra puede aliviar un sufrimiento tan grande, pero quiero que sepan que… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 18, 2026

An Iryo train, which had left Malaga at 6.40pm on Sunday bound for Puerta de Atocha in Madrid with 317 people on board.

Its last three carriages derailed at 7.39pm and went over into the opposite track-derailing a Renfe train heading towards Huelva.

The Iryo carriages hit the first two carriages of the Renfe Alvia, which were derailed and went down a four metre embankment.

As of 9am on Monday, at least 39 people have died following the incident and 152 people where injured of which 48 remain hospitalised, including five children.

The Minister of Transport, Oscar Puente, is already at the disaster site.

He warned that the death toll may rise further.

Ya en Córdoba camino del lugar del accidente. La cifra de fallecidos alcanza ya a 39 y no es definitiva. Quiero expresar todo mi agradecimiento al enorme trabajo de los equipos de rescate durante la noche, en circunstancias muy difíciles, y mis condolencias a víctimas y familia… https://t.co/z4EBWF9fjM — Óscar Puente (@oscar_puente_) January 19, 2026

Puente also praised rescue services who worked during the night ‘in very difficult circumstances’.

Speaking from Adamuz, the Andalucia president, Juanma Moreno, said that Monday was going to be a long day and the week would be ‘very complicated’.

JUANMA MORENO AT CRASH SITE

He said facts needed to be analysed to ensure that a tragedy like the one at Adamuz ‘does not happen again’.

