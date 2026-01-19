IN PICS: Death toll from horror high-speed train crash in southern Spain rises to 39 as rescue efforts continue

AT least 39 people have been killed and hundreds injured after two high-speed trains derailed in Andalucia, Spain’s Guardia Civil have said, with the death toll expected to rise in the coming hours.

The horrifying accident happened near Adamuz in Cordoba on Sunday evening after an Iryo train travelling from Malaga to Madrid with over 300 passengers on board came off the tracks.

The scene of the accident this morning. Credit: Guardia Civil

The reason for the derailment is currently unknown, with transport minister Oscar Puente saying the incident was ‘extremely strange’ as it took place on a ‘straight stretch of track’.

Descarrila un tren en Córdoba #Adamuz desplazados efectivos sanitarios @E112Andalucia



Circulan imágenes y vídeos del accidente. pic.twitter.com/97WWdsxy7L — Pablo Fernández (@SantaLeonor13) January 18, 2026

A separate service run by state operator Renfe bound for Huelva from Madrid and running on an adjacent line in the opposite direction also overturned after colliding with a handful of carriages from the stricken train.

#AccidenteFerroviario | Más de 220 guardias civiles, pertenecientes a unidades de Seguridad Ciudadana, Agrupación de Tráfico, GRS y del Servicio Aéreo, continúan trabajando en el dispositivo tras el accidente ferroviario ocurrido en #Adamuz #Córdoba.



El equipo Central de… pic.twitter.com/8ZiiXL8eHW — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) January 19, 2026

In a statement posted in the early hours of Monday morning, Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez said: “Tonight is a night of deep pain for our country due to the tragic railway accident in Adamuz.

Vamos en el Iryo de Córdoba a Madrid, y a unos 10 minutos de salir el tren ha empezado a temblar muchísimo, y ha descarrilado del coche 6 para atrás. Se ha ido la luz. Nosotros estamos en el vagón 5. Por suerte parece que todo el mundo está bien. pic.twitter.com/NbgYuaiigb — Carmen (@eleanorinthesky) January 18, 2026

“I want to express my most sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

Guardia Civil officers inspect a section of the derailed train. Credit: Guardia Civil

“No words can alleviate such immense suffering, but I want them to know that the entire country stands with them in this extremely difficult moment. All emergency services are working in a coordinated manner without rest.”

?TV EN DIRECTO | Así está ahora mismo el lugar del accidente de dos trenes en Adamuz, Córdoba https://t.co/eWG81PiP3s pic.twitter.com/uSojgoY7Bw — EL PAÍS (@el_pais) January 19, 2026

Emergency services in Andalucia said 122 people had been treated for their injuries, 48 of whom remain in hospital.

12 passengers remain in intensive care – including one child.

The scene inside one of the upturned carriages. Credit: X

Around 400 passengers were on the two trains at the time of the accident, according to local reports.

Cordoba fire chief Paco Carmona said: “There are still people trapped. The operation is concentrating on getting people out of areas which are very narrow. We have to remove the bodies to reach anyone who is still alive. It is proving to be a complicated task.”

???Una pasajera de Renfe ya denunció en noviembre las fuertes vibraciones de los trenes: "Hubo tramos en los que estuve muy preocupada"



?La mujer compartió el vídeo en noviembre de 2025 después de realizar un viaje de vuelta de Sevilla a Zaragoza pic.twitter.com/SOdnYOVPRV — EL ESPAÑOL (@elespanolcom) January 19, 2026

He said the Iryo train had been evacuated within hours of the accident but rescue operations for the Renfe train were proving more complicated, with the crash leaving carriages badly damaged with twisted metal and seats.

Junta president Juanma Moreno attended the scene of the crash this morning. Credit: Cordon Press

According to the transport minister, most of those killed and injured had been in the first two carriages of the Renfe train.

The mayor of Adamuz, Rafael Moreno, arrived at the scene with local police within hours and said he saw ‘a passenger torn to shreds’.

?? – On Sunday evening, an Iryo train travelling from Málaga to Madrid derailed shortly after leaving Córdoba, with its rear carriages veering onto the adjacent track and colliding head-on with a Renfe Alvia train heading from Madrid to Huelva. The impact derailed the front two… pic.twitter.com/SGPsc2VSWP — EuroWatcher – News for you (@EuroWatcherEUW) January 19, 2026

He added: “We were the first to arrive and there was a body cut in half. But there was no light, it was night-time. The scene is horrific.”

Adif, which runs Spain’s rail infrastructure, said all rail services between Madrid and Andalucia had been suspended.

Así ha quedado el tren de alta velocidad de Iryo tras descarrilar en Adamuz (Córdoba). Otro tren AVE también estaría afectado. pic.twitter.com/7wb9WiSLIF — Julio César Ruiz Aguilar (@jcruizaguilar) January 18, 2026

The prime minister will travel to the site of the crash this morning, it has been announced.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia said they were following the news ‘with great concern’.

