BREAKING: At least five dead after two high-speed trains derail in southern Spain

AT least five people have been killed and dozens injured after two high-speed trains carrying hundreds of passengers derailed in Andalucia, according to the Guardia Civil.

The accident happened near Adamuz in Cordoba on Sunday evening after an Iryo train travelling from Malaga to Madrid came off the tracks.

A second service bound for Huelva from Madrid and running on an adjacent line also overturned after colliding with the stricken train.

Así ha quedado el tren de alta velocidad de Iryo tras descarrilar en Adamuz (Córdoba). Otro tren AVE también estaría afectado.

Multiple other passengers have been injured and an unknown amount remain trapped after the horrifying incident.

Video footage shared on social media shows passengers climbing through broken windows as emergency services desperately try to assist the injured.

Muy pendiente del accidente entre dos trenes de alta velocidad que han descarrilado en Adamuz (Córdoba).



El Gobierno está trabajando con el resto de autoridades competentes y los servicios de emergencia para auxiliar a los pasajeros.

Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez said on X: “Very concerned about the accident between two high-speed trains that have derailed in Adamuz (Cordoba).

“The government is working with the rest of the competent authorities and emergency services to assist the passengers.”

Descarrila un tren en Córdoba #Adamuz desplazados efectivos sanitarios @E112Andalucia



Circulan imágenes y vídeos del accidente. pic.twitter.com/97WWdsxy7L — Pablo Fernández (@SantaLeonor13) January 18, 2026

Services between Madrid and Andalucia are currently suspended as a result of the accident.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

