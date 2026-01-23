ELCHE is preparing to host the 33rd edition of Caravaning Alicante, the most important leisure vehicle fair in the Spanish Levante region.

During the weekends of 6 to 8 and 13 to 15 February 2026, IFA Fira Alacant will open its doors to welcome thousands of enthusiasts from the sector, who will be able to explore the latest innovations and the most attractive offers on the market.

With more than three decades of history, Caravaning Alicante has positioned itself as a benchmark in the national arena, second only to the Barcelona Caravaning Show.

READ MORE: Costa Blanca airport smashes annual passenger record in 2025 with UK tourists dominating

The last edition of the event attracted more than 16,000 visitors, and this year that figure is expected to be exceeded, thanks to the growing interest in caravanning and camping.

At this new edition, attendees will have the opportunity to browse a wide range of motorhomes, caravans, campers, mobile homes, mini-caravans, roof tents and a variety of accessories and services offered by the leading brands in the sector.

At this major event, visitors will be able to choose from around 400 vehicles, according to the organisers.

There will be options to suit all tastes and budgets, from light and compact motorhomes to larger and more equipped versions, not to mention traditional caravans and the most creative camper conversions.

READ MORE: Coldest Christmas for 15 years predicted for the Costa Blanca with snow in some areas

In addition to vehicles, the fair will feature a diverse range of accessories and equipment to customise your vehicle and make your trips unique.

From solar energy systems and lithium batteries, or the application of AI in your travels, to outdoor furniture and technological devices, you will find everything you need to enjoy the outdoors to the fullest.

There will also be a section with a variety of products for all visitors. In this space, you can discover items for the home, kitchen, garden and entertainment, creating a market-like atmosphere.

Here you will find everything from gourmet products to handicrafts, as well as campsites, camping federations and companies specialising in organising routes, both in Spain and in fascinating destinations such as Morocco, thus enriching the experience and variety of holiday options.

The exhibition organisers have placed special emphasis on offering affordable admission prices.

READ MORE: Costa Blanca property sales are higher than during 2007 boom as prices soar

Advance tickets can be purchased on the Caravaning Alicante website for only £4. Once the event begins, tickets will cost £5 online and £7 at the box office.

Children under 12 years old enter free of charge and parking will cost £4 during opening hours.

In addition to the trade show, Caravaning Alicante will offer a full calendar of activities for the whole family.

There will be a motorhome owners’ meet-up, a food truck area, prize draws and many surprises that will make this event an unforgettable experience.

Don’t miss it!

If you are a caravanning enthusiast or simply looking for an innovative way to travel, Caravaning Alicante is an event you cannot miss.

It is an exceptional opportunity to find out about the latest trends in the sector, compare vehicles, find the best deals and enjoy a different kind of weekend.

Click here to read more Travel News from The Olive Press.