DUTCH model Rebecca Loos, 48, claimed to have had an affair with Beckham in 2004 while Beckham was playing for Real Madrid (2003-7).

Now, she weighs in on the family’s latest scandal, which has swept across the internet and taken the gossip columns by storm.

It all comes after, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the eldest child of Sir David and Lady Victoria, posted a scathing six-page Instagram post laying out his grievances with his parents last Monday.

READ MORE: Most athletes believe it’s fine to use illegal pirating services in spite of crackdown in Spain and UK

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham with parents, Victoria and David

In the bombshell statement, Brooklyn, 26, wrote to his 16 million Instagram followers saying: “I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety.

“For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared”.

One of the most shocking claims was that Posh Spice ‘hijacked’ his first dance with his wife:

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.

READ MORE: Julio Iglesias lawyer wants sex abuse complaints thrown out because courts in Spain have ‘no jurisdiction’

Rebecca Loos, who is now a yoga teacher, claimed she had an affair with David Beckham while he played for Real Madrid in 2007. CORDON PRESS

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

According to Brooklyn, the event was so traumatic that the Peltz Beckhams decided to renew their vows so they could have memories of their nuptials without ‘anxiety and embarrassment’.

Damningly Brooklyn wrote that ‘Brand Beckham comes first’ suggesting that the image of the Beckhams as a loving family is curated and inauthentic.

He said that in the House of Beckham ‘family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on Instagram.’

Brooklyn addressed the rumours that he and Nicola were snubbed from David’s 50th birthday celebrations last May.

Beverley-Hills residents, Brooklyn and Nicola, travelled to the UK for the party but Brooklyn claimed they were ‘rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him’.

Sir David ‘refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner,’ according to Brookyln’s statement.

READ MORE: Revealed: The Spanish locations featured in the return of the BBC’s glamorous spy drama The Night Manager

David and Victoria Beckham with Brooklyn and Nicola (right), plus daughter Harper (centre), sons Romeo (left) and Cruz (far left)

Brooklyn said he does not want to ‘reconcile’ with his family.

Dubbed ‘Brooksit’, social media has been filled with comments addressing Brooklyn’s split with the House of Beckham.

Now, Rebecca Loos, Beckham’s Madrid mistress, has waded in on the family drama on Instagram.

Loos was David’s PA when he played for Los Blancos.

In a tell-all interview with Sky News in 2004, Loos alleged she had an affair with David saying: “He treated me in a special way. Always made sure I was looked after. I began to feel very special.”

Rebecca Loos in 2007

Now she’s gone further. Responding to comments on Instagram, Loos, now a yoga teacher, wrote, “The truth always comes out.”

She continued: “So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!”

David, Victoria, and the rest of the Beckham clan, are yet to address the matter publicly.

Brooklyn is reportedly in talks to publish a ‘tell-all’ book about growing up in the Beckham dynasty.

Click here to read more Celebrity News from The Olive Press.