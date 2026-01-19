Julio Iglesias lawyer wants sex abuse complaints thrown out because courts in Spain have ‘no jurisdiction’

JULIO Iglesias’ lawyer wants authorities to dismiss a complaint from two ex-employees alleging sexual misconduct against the veteran singer.

Papers were filed on Monday to the National Court by Jose Antonio Choclan stating its prosecutors had no jurisdiction over the allegations.

He added that any legal action should be taken in the two countries where the alleged offences occurred.

The women- a domestic worker and a physiotherapist – say they suffered sexual and other abuse while working at Iglesias’s properties in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas in 2021.

In a criminal complaint submitted earlier this month to the National Court, they said Iglesias subjected them to sexual harassment, regularly checked their mobile phones and restricted their ability to leave the homes where they worked.

Jose Antonio Choclan has asked prosecutors to ‘immediately file’ the preliminary investigation and ‘end the media campaign causing serious harm’ to the 82-year-old singer’s reputation.

“The Spanish prosecutor cannot unilaterally assume the role of a universal prosecutor, nor can Spanish courts, and it is also not permissible for the victim to choose the jurisdiction that is most convenient for them,” Choclan wrote in his submission.

Women’s Link Worldwide, which is assisting the complainants, said the case was filed in Spain because of the country’s strong gender-based violence laws and because Iglesias is a Spanish national.

Meanwhile the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the National Court has rejected Choclan’s request to be involved at this stage.

It stated that proceedings are limited for the moment to verify ‘the competence of the National Court’ and not to investigate the allegations, which means Choclan cannot yet get involved.

“It is not appropriate at the present time to admit the intended appearance, given that we are at an initial moment, in which prima facie we have to determine the competence of the National Court to hear the facts denounced,” said a decree signed by the deputy prosecutor, Marta Durantez.

“The issue is a procedural issue and not a substantive one, in which any proceedings are aimed at settling this issue but not carrying out the investigations to attribute to the accused the status of suspect,” she added.

“All this is done without prejudice,” Durantez concluded.

The statement does not respond to Choclan’s demand that the case be filed.

