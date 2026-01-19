MALAGA residents are urgently being called upon to donate ‘essential’ blood after the Cordoba train disaster.

The Servicio Andaluz de Salud (SAS) has asked Malaga locals to continue donating blood in order to support the hundreds that were injured in yesterday’s train crash.

While the Consejeria claims that ‘the current needs of those who require blood are covered’ further blood donation will be ‘essential’ over ‘the coming days’.

READ MORE: Broken joint found on tracks where Cordoba crash killed 39

Thanking those who have already donated and supported the affected individuals is the Hospital Universitario Reina Sofia, in Cordoba, where many victims have been admitted and are being attended to.

The hospital is grateful for the ‘solidarity’ that the community has shown but emphasises the need for ‘continued collaboration’ carried out in an ‘organised and responsible way’.

It was just a few days ago when the SAS had appealed for blood donations to replenish their reserves after Christmas – following the festive period their blood and platelet stock sat at half the required level.

Consijeria sources confirmed that reserves were ‘low after three weeks of festivities’, however they assured that the store would be replenished as ‘the pace of donations returns to normal’.

An impressive 272,413 total blood and platelet donations were made in 2025 at fixed locations in big cities and donation centres that move through municipalities and all eight Andalusian provinces.

READ MORE: ‘We still can’t find her’: Families launch heartbreaking appeals for missing loved ones after Cordoba train disaster

The coordination of the Red allows blood and its components to arrive where is necessary, ‘acting as a unique system that services all of Andalucia’

Due to constant movement, current information about places and times that you can donate is available on the social media pages of transfusion centres, on the ‘Donar Sangre’ section of the Servicio Andaluz de Salud website and in the Dona Sangre Andalucia app,which is free to download.

Click here to read more Málaga News from The Olive Press.