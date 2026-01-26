Father ‘confesses’ to killing boy, 13, who was playing video games with his son as police keep ‘open mind’ in Spain

A 48-YEAR-OLD man has confessed to the murder of a boy, 13, who was playing video games with his son in Sueca(Valencia province).

The incident happened on Saturday when the youngster- named as Alex- was in the man’s home.

The alleged perpetrator, Juan Francisco, went to the Guardia Civil at around 6.30pm with blood stains on his clothes and was visibly shaken.

GUARDIA PROBE CONTINUES

Officers are however investigating what actually happened and whether the man is covering up for his son, aged 13.

Neighbours described Juan Francisco as ‘calm’ and very polite’.

Alex was a schoolmate of his son, with both families said to be ‘respected’ in Sueca and who have known each for a long time.

The drama unfolded at around 5.30pm when the two boys had been playing videos games.

A source close to the investigation told the El Mundo newspaper that one theory is that what happened may have been an argument between the two teenagers.

Two scenarios are in play, namely that Alex’s friend killed him and his father wanted to cover that up or that the boy was killed by his friend’s parent.

Before turning himself in, the man took his son to his grandparents’ apartment.

When he returned to the home accompanied by the Civil Guard, officers confirmed Alex’s death with injuries and stab wounds found on his body.

At least one knife was removed as a potential murder weapon, with DNA analysis pending.

An autopsy will be conducted on Monday to determine the exact cause of Alex’s death.

Two days of mourning have been declared in Sueca.

