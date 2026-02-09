9 Feb, 2026
9 Feb, 2026 @ 14:02
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Pals with garage – € 340,000

Arenals de Mar Cozy and bright first-floor apartment located in the exclusive Ducado del Golf community, just 50 meters from the beach and 1 km from the Platja de Pals golf course. Situated on the second line of the sea, it offers access to a magnificent communal area with a pool and garden. The home features an entrance hall, a fully equipped open-plan kitchen, and a living-dining room with access to a pleasant covered terrace, ideal for year-round enjoyment. The sleeping area includes two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a full bathroom. Additional features include air… See full property details

Apartment

Pals, Girona

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 340,000

thinkSPAIN

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Class sizes to be cut in Andalucia to ‘benefit teachers and children’s education’

