2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Pals with garage – € 340,000

Arenals de Mar Cozy and bright first-floor apartment located in the exclusive Ducado del Golf community, just 50 meters from the beach and 1 km from the Platja de Pals golf course. Situated on the second line of the sea, it offers access to a magnificent communal area with a pool and garden. The home features an entrance hall, a fully equipped open-plan kitchen, and a living-dining room with access to a pleasant covered terrace, ideal for year-round enjoyment. The sleeping area includes two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a full bathroom. Additional features include air… See full property details

Apartment

Pals, Girona

2 beds 1 baths

€ 340,000

