13 Feb, 2026
3 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Deltebre with garage – € 213,000

Four-bedroom ground-floor house with a large garden, a built-in barbecue, and a garage for two cars. The exterior roof has recently been completely renovated, and insulation has been applied to the exterior walls. In this house, you can enjoy the beaches, nature, and landscapes of the Ebro Delta year-round. Deltebre is a municipality located in the heart of the Ebro Delta, surrounded by nature and offering all basic services within easy reach, with shopping (large retail stores and essential neighborhood shops) and educational opportunities, a variety of restaurants, and valued green areas… See full property details

Bungalow

Deltebre, Tarragona

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 213,000

