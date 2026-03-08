8 Mar, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
8 Mar, 2026 @ 10:01
1 min read

5 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Pinoso with pool garage – € 379,995

by
5 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Pinoso with pool garage - € 379

Charming Country Finca with Pool, Land, and Guest Annex – Walking Distance to Raspay We are delighted to present this truly stunning finca, nestled in the heart of the countryside yet just a short walk from the pretty village of Raspay and a short drive to the affluent town of Pinoso. This property beautifully combines the charm of a traditional Spanish home with the comfort and practicality of modern living. As you enter through the main gates, you’re welcomed by a spacious driveway with a carport and a good-sized garage – ideal for both vehicle parking and additional storage. A gate… See full property details

Finca/Country House

Pinoso, Alicante

  5 beds

  4 baths

€ 379,995

5 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Pinoso with pool garage - € 379,995

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Obesity surges among young people in Spain as HALF the country is now overweight

Previous Story

Obesity surges among young people in Spain as HALF the country is now overweight

Latest from Featured Property by ThinkSPAIN

Related Articles

Go toTop